Stock markets extend losses for 2nd day; Sensex drops 245 points

<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sensex">Sensex </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nifty">Nifty </a>declined on Wednesday, extending their previous day's losses, due to weakness in IT, consumption, and select banking blue-chip stocks amid escalating geopolitical tensions.</p>.<p>Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and fresh tariff-related uncertainties also unnerved investors, traders said.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 244.98 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 83,382.71. During the day, it fell 442.49 points or 0.52 per cent to 83,185.20.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 66.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 25,665.60.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the biggest laggards.</p>.<p>On the other hand, Tata Steel, NTPC, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore on Tuesday, and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,181.78 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were quoting higher. US markets ended lower on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.99 per cent to USD 64.82 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 250.48 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 83,627.69. The Nifty edged lower by 57.95 points or 0.22 per cent to 25,732.30.</p>