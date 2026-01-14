Menu
Stock markets extend losses for 2nd day; Sensex drops 245 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 244.98 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 83,382.71. During the day, it fell 442.49 points or 0.52 per cent to 83,185.20.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 10:56 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 10:56 IST
