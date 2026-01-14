Menu
Stock markets trade flat amid volatile trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 53.88 points to 83,573.11 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 16.55 points to 25,719.25.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 04:51 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 04:51 IST
