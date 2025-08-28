Menu
Textile, shrimp, leather, gems and jewellery stocks fall

The steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the United States, which came into effect from August 27, would impact exports worth more than USD 48 billion.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 12:54 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 12:54 IST
