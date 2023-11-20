Wisdom is in doing your year-end investments this quarter

‘Santa Clause Rally’: Early investments help take advantage of price inflections (such as the mythical Santa Clause rally) in the markets to book profits. Coined by Yale Hirsch, in 1972, the Santa Clause rally refers to the last 5 days of the financial year and first two days of the following year, when the stock prices have been historically found to be higher 79.2% of the time. If such a rally were to occur, it would be an opportunity to book some profits. Conversely, in JFM investing (Investing in the January February March Quarter), one is likely to have missed the Santa Clause Rally.