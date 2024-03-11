Women’s financial empowerment seen in mutual funds

In this endeavour, SIP (Systematic Investment Plans) can prove to be an interesting element for investors. One can make periodic payments of a predetermined sum in a scheme of their choosing. This will help inculcate a sense of discipline and one can also stand to benefit from the power of compounding. Furthermore, one can invest with a sum as small as Rs 100 or Rs 500 per month, making it suitable for all investment corpuses. Investors can also consider Step-up SIP which allows women to adapt their investments according to their financial capabilities, ensuring that they keep pace with the earning potential.