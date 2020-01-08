Meet with Thackeray set roadmap for economy: Hindujas

The meeting of top industrialists with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday laid down the roadmap for the state's economy, according to Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of Hinduja Group and group chairman Ashok Hinduja.

During the interaction, Thackeray assured India Inc. leaders that the government would create such an industry-friendly environment in the state that the thought of investing outside the state would never cross their minds.

"Thackeray's blueprint had a clear emphasis on building more industrial units, upgrading health and education facilities, and boosting tourism to create more jobs, coupled with policy-friendly governance to increase the ease of doing business," the Hindujas said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It was really a memorable meeting with the CM for he clearly laid down the vision and roadmap for the state to be a one trillion dollar economy so that India achieves the 5 trillion dollar economy target," they said.

Thackeray's blueprint emphasised on building more industries, upgrading health and education facilities, giving a boost to tourism in order to create more jobs coupled with policy friendly governance to increase ease of doing business, they added.

"The single most important business-friendly message to all of us he gave with humility, was to consider that this is our own government and the one that listens to us," they said.