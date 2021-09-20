Microsoft Office 2021 coming on this date

Last month, Microsoft announced to bring the brand-new Windows 11 OS on October 5, and now, the Redmond-based has revealed that it will also roll out the much-awaited Office 2021, a Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC)-based free-to-use utility app suite for Windows PCs on the very same date.

The new Office 2021 will replace the Office 2019 edition. With this, consumers will be able to get all the popular applications such as Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, and more.

However, the Office 2021 LTSC will have limited features and support for five years with the traditional 'one-time purchase' model. It is helpful to regulated devices that cannot accept feature updates for years at a time.

Unlike the premium Microsoft 365, which offers 1TB cloud storage for any time and anywhere access to documents for consumers, Office 2201 LTSC works only on-device and the utility apps don't get regular updates or new features.

Microsoft Office 2021 LTSC will be available on October 5. It will come with accessibility improvements, new capabilities such as Dynamic Arrays and XLOOKUP in Excel, dark mode support across multiple apps, and performance improvements across Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

The new version of Office will ship also with Microsoft Teams, to users to enable and trial this experience if they so choose. The Skype for Business client app will be available to add at the installation for customers who still need to use it.

The Office 2021 is available for personal and small businesses around the world. It also is coming in select new computers out-of-the-box. Also, users can buy it separately.

