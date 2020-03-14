Mobile phones will become costlier as GST Council hikes rates

Mobile phones and their spare parts will become costlier, and prices of matchsticks too will go up as the GST Council headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday decided to raise GST levy on mobile phones and its specified parts to 18% from the existing 12%.

GST on handmade, machine-made matchsticks has been raised to 12% while GST on maintenance repair overhaul services of aircraft cut to 5% from 18%.

All rate related changes will come into effect from April 1, the finance minister said, briefing reporters here.

Delayed GST payment will attract interest on net tax liability from July 1.

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani has been asked to improve the functioning of IT network of GST system.