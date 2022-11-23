Monster.com rebrands to foundit

Job portal Monster.com said it has decided to become a full-fledged talent management platform and will now be known as “foundit.in” in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. It also plans to use everything from artificial intelligence to analytics to cater better to clients as it expects hiring to become “a lot sharper, focused and skill-based” in the future.

The rebranding, which was planned after Quess took over Monster in 2018, was delayed due to the pandemic. It comes at a time when technology is increasingly disrupting talent acquisition. Foundit will use deep-tech based recommendations to provide hyper-personalised job searches to users based on their educational background, employment experience and skills. It will help recruiters make hiring decisions faster by providing insights based on candidate datasets. It will also offer career assistance in the form of upskilling assessments and mentorship.

“Job sites we have today is bit of a spray and pray game, you spray a lot of CVs around and pray it strikes, what we want to transform this to is taking a sniper approach where you can shoot to two or three people and select those three that are crucial to the opportunity itself,” said Ajit Isaac, the founder and non-executive chairman of Quess Corp and foundit.

The revamp comes at a time when job search platforms are under pressure due to the slowdown in technology hiring across the globe. “I am really not worried about the employability of the top talent or the tenured talent for the short term. The fresher talent might struggle,” said Sekhar Garisa, the chief executive officer of foundit. “Campus hiring this time might be a little stressed.”