Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in NCR

New Delhi: Mother Dairy on Monday announced Rs 2 per litre hike in milk prices in the Delhi-NCR market due to a rise in input cost over the last 15 months.

The increase in prices of all variants of milk is effective from Monday (June 3) in Delhi-NCR as well as other markets where it has a presence.

On Sunday, Amul announced an increase in rates.

Increases in milk prices by these two leading milk suppliers come just after the completion of the voting process of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, Mother Dairy said it is "increasing its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all operating markets from June 03, 2024 onwards." The increase in consumer price is mainly to compensate the producers for increased production costs, which have been on the rise for over one year, it said.