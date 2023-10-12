Mukesh Ambani reclaims top spot on Forbes 'India’s 100 Richest' list

In a dramatic shift at the top of the pecking order, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the No 1 position on the 2023 Forbes list of 'India’s 100 Richest', after losing the spot to Adani last year.

The collective wealth of India’s 100 Richest was flat at $799 billion this year.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, who had meteorically risen to overtake Ambani as India’s richest person for the first time last year, has slipped back into the second place.

Ambani, who transformed his Reliance Industries into a diversified conglomerate, has a net worth of $92 billion.

Shortly after listing Jio Financial Services, which has an asset management joint venture with BlackRock, Ambani cemented his succession plan by appointing his three children to Reliance’s board as non-executive directors in August.

The net worth of Adani and his family, who are infrastructure giants, fell by a whopping $82 billion to $68 billion as shares tumbled because of the Hindenburg Research report.

Software tycoon Shiv Nadar climbed two spots to return to No 3 with a fortune of $29.3 billion, as shares of HCL Technologies jumped 42 per cent in the past year amid a tech rebound.