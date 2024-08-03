Musk makes final pitch to judge who blocked record $56 billion Tesla pay deal

One of the last chapters in Elon Musk’s six-year legal fight to save his $56 billion Tesla Inc. pay package unfolded Friday, as the world’s richest man made his final pitch to a judge that ruled the compensation deal was flawed and threw it out.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick heard arguments on whether a June 13 vote by shareholders to revive the compensation plan for Tesla’s co-founder justifies changing her ruling. Earlier this year, she found the largest executive-pay package in history was fouled by conflicts of interest and improper disclosures.

“We’re asking you to give effect to the vote,” Tesla lawyer David Ross said during the hearing. Just because the board used a flawed process for setting Musk’s pay, stakeholders “shouldn’t be foreclosed” from deciding to ratify the compensation package, he said.