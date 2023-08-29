Musk, Zuckerberg to meet at Future of AI forum

Senators earlier this summer attended three briefings on AI to help initiate the effort. Schumer, a New York Democrat, hasn’t set a deadline for legislation, but has expressed an interest in bipartisan legislation this session of Congress. He’s said that the Chinese Community Party’s release in April of its own approach to regulating AI is a “wake-up call” for action in the US.

The feud between Musk and Zuckerberg attracted renewed attention this summer, first with reports of a possible cage match between them, then with the rise of Meta’s Threads, designed as a direct rival to X.

Musk, the world’s richest person, first challenged Zuckerberg to the fight in late June. The Meta chief responded by asking for the location to meet.

But on Aug. 6, Musk posted that he would receive an MRI of his neck and upper back. Then he said he had a problem with his shoulder blade that might require minor surgery. “Recovery will only take a few months,” Musk added.

On Aug. 11, Zuckerberg, a martial arts enthusiast, expressed skepticism that such an encounter would ever take place.

“If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on,” he wrote on Threads.