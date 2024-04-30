Musk’s trip to Beijing after India snub shows power of China

Red Carpet

Musk’s visit was in some ways a return to a safe haven.

Tesla holds a unique position among China’s most-favored foreign companies. It was the first international carmaker to operate without having to form a joint venture with a local manufacturer — an exception not granted to the likes of Volkswagen AG or General Motors Co. The approval for this arrangement was facilitated by Li, the former party chief of Shanghai who is now China’s No. 2 official.

That red-carpet treatment contrasts with Tesla’s long-standing impasse with India, whose trade and tax policies have been unwelcoming to foreign carmakers. Musk said in 2022 that Tesla wouldn’t set up manufacturing plants in countries where the company isn’t allowed to first sell and service vehicles.

Tesla’s ties to India showed signs of strengthening in recent months, with expectations building that Tesla may commit about $2 billion to an EV plant, and the government lowering import taxes on vehicles from foreign carmakers that pledge to invest in local manufacturing.

But any such announcement has been put off. Musk scrapped his visit to India a day before he was supposed to land, just as India’s elections were getting underway. The nation’s economic rise is core to Modi’s campaign for a third term.

The trip to Beijing drew the ire of some prominent users of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter that Musk took over in 2022. Television anchor Sumanth Raman questioned why urgent work at Tesla kept Musk from visiting India, but didn’t stop him from traveling to China.