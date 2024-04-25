Nestle joins hands with Dr Reddy's in a bid to bring nutraceutical brands to India

Select brands will be licensed by the JV Partners to the JV company. The Nestlé Group will license brands such as Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Resource High Protein, Optifast, Resource Diabetic, Peptamen, Resource Renal and Resource Dialysis. Dr. Reddy’s will license brands such as Rebalanz, Celevida, Antoxid, Kidrich-D3, Becozinc in the nutrition, and OTC segments. The JV Company is expected to become operational in Q2 of FY’25.

"This joint venture is a novel approach by two companies that have a shared purpose of good health. We are pleased to partner with Nestlé India to bring innovations from the Nestlé Health Science global portfolio to consumers in India. This novel approach of leveraging mutually complementary strengths of both parent companies will enable better access and affordability for consumers", said Dr. Reddy’s Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets) CEO, M V Ramana.