Nikhil Kamath becomes India’s youngest contributor to 'The Giving Pledge'

Anjali Jain
Anjali Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 05 2023, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 08:15 ist
Nikhil Kamath. Credit: Special Arrangement

Discount brokerage firm Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath has become India’s youngest pledger for Bill Gates and Warren Buffet's 'The Giving Pledge' charitable foundation.

The 34 year old, whose net worth was last noted at $3.45 billion by Forbes, aims to contribute to areas such as climate change, energy, education, and health. This would be in addition to Kamath’s own foundation, Young Indian Philanthropic Pledge (YIPP), which collaborates with leaders from India’s startup ecosystem who have pledged to give away at least 25% of their net worth to philanthropic causes.

“The Giving Pledge offers a great platform to learn, exchange ideas, and work collaboratively to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. I look forward to engaging with the Giving Pledge community and exploring new ways to create positive change,” the country’s youngest billionaire noted in his pledge letter.

 

