No power of attorney executed in favour of Baba Kalyani by his late mother: Kalyani Group

New Delhi: No power of attorney was executed by late S N Kalyani in favour of her son Kalyani Group Chairman, Baba Kalyani, and he has nothing to do with any of the litigations that his mother had initiated during her lifetime, the group said on Monday.

Refuting reports that alleged that Baba Kalyani coerced his mother and exercised undue influence, a group spokesperson said the claims made in an affidavit of late S N Kalyani as produced by Gaurishankar Kalyani, Baba Kalyani's brother "are fabricated, incorrect and denied".

"Baba Kalyani will appropriately represent his case before the Pune District Court," the spokesperson said in a statement.