No shortage of coal for power sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy

Kolkata: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said there is "no shortage" of coal for the power sector and the Centre will ensure adequate supply of the dry fuel to meet demand.

"We are supplying coal to all thermal power plants. We have requested plants based on imported coal to switch their technology to utilise domestic fuel. There is no shortage of coal in the country," Reddy, the minister for coal and mines, told PTI.

Coal production usually faces hindrances during the monsoon season.