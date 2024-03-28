Number of firms planning to raise funds increases threefold YoY: Report

Over 66 per cent of firms surveyed for the report said they are planning to raise funds in 2024, up from 22 per cent last year. According to the report, the level of difficulty in funding is likely to move to “moderate” from “moderate to slightly high” in the previous survey, chiefly due to an expected dovish stance from policymakers, even as other challenges like the lack of suitable opportunities and concerns in terms of valuations remain. Most respondents to the survey expect valuations to decline this year, with VC-backed companies impacted the most.