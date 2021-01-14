Officer who pestered Air Pegasus's promoter for bribe now faces CBI case

After being pestered for bribes to clear the NOC for his airline, Bengaluru-headquartered Air Pegasus's Shyson Thomas had sought a "small punishment" against the erring young officer but never wanted him behind the bars as he was his "son's age and (had) a long way to go in his life".

But Vinay Kumar, the suspended Assistant Section Officer, is now in trouble with the CBI registering a case against him, accusing him of seeking bribes to clear the file on the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the airline two years ago on a complaint by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The country's premier investigating agency has now filed a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Kumar after a preliminary inquiry on the basis of the complaint filed by the Ministry on December 31, 2018.

It all started with Thomas complaining to Usha Padhee, the then Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, about Kumar's demand for a bribe for providing the required NOC for his airline, according to the CBI FIR filed on January 6.

He put Padhee on a conference call on October 24, 2018, while he was talking to Kumar. Padhee, on her part, recorded the conversation.

The next day, Thomas formally wrote to the Ministry about the "constant disturbance and harassment" by Kumar, who was "always" asking for money. "He even threatened me many times, stating that he is the one who is putting up the file to the Joint Secretary and he can write anything bad in the file if I don't take care of him. In fact, I was in a dilemma whether to pay him or not," he wrote.

Thomas went on to say that because of Kumar's "foul game", there was a "long delay" in getting his file cleared. "On a few occasions, I obliged him and made him happy, but he was increasingly greedy for money," he said.

However, Thomas was sympathetic to Kumar and said, "he is a young man and I don't want to spoil his future by making it a big issue. Hence I don't want to escalate this issue anymore in the best of humanity. Hope you understand the predicament."

To this, Padhee replied seeking Thomas' cooperation in nailing the alleged culprit.

"I discussed the matter with the (Civil Aviation) Secretary who felt very anguished. We felt that the best course of action will be if you can assist us in laying a trap against this corrupt person so that he is caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. This will be a fool-proof way of nailing him down and initiating criminal action against him," Padhee wrote.

However, Thomas again refused to be part, saying his conscience did not permit him to spoil his future, "as he is my son's age and a long way to go in his life. I will be more than happy, if you take departmental action against him and give him a small punishment as it deserves, instead of filing an FIR against him."

Padhee had also written to Thomas that if he decided not to pursue this option or not filing an FIR, then the Ministry would have to restrain itself only to departmental and administrative action against Kumar. The success of the action will depend entirely on your willing participation and cooperation in the course of departmental proceedings against this person, she added.

On October 31, 2018, Padhee wrote to Joint Secretary (Administration) Rubina Ali seeking to take action against Kumar. He was suspended on November 6, 2018.

Initially, the Ministry had referred the matter to Delhi Police but the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) replied on December 21, 2018, that it would be appropriate to refer the matter to the CBI as Kumar was a central government employee.

After the preliminary inquiry and a letter from the CBI, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 22, 2020, granted permission for conducting an investigation against Kumar following which the agency registered the FIR on January 6 this year.

