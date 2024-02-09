Oil heads for weekly gains after Israel rejects ceasefire offer

Singapore: Oil prices were little changed on Friday, staying on track for weekly gains, with tensions persisting in the Middle East after Israel rejected a ceasefire offer from Hamas.

Brent crude futures slipped 11 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $81.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1 cent to $76.21 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose about 3 per cent in the previous session as Israeli forces bombed the southern border city of Rafah on Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a proposal to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.