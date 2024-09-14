Oil India to invest Rs 25,000 crore for net zero emissions by 2040

New Delhi: State-owned Oil India Ltd plans to invest Rs 25,000 crore in clean energy projects to help achieve the net zero carbon emission goal by 2040, its chairman Ranjit Rath said on Saturday.

OIL's net zero plan includes a combination of cutting down the flaring of gas and commercialisation of stranded gas as well as setting up renewable electricity generation capacity, building green hydrogen plants and constructing biogas and ethanol plants.

The net zero plans will go alongside its target to raise crude oil and natural gas production to 9 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas by 2025-26 from 6.5 million tonnes produced in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, he told reporters here.