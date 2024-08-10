Ola Electric shares debut with 20% jump in price by end-of-day

Out of the expected proceeds, Rs 1,227 crore will be used for the expansion of the Ola Gigafactory capacity, Rs 800 crore for loan repayment, Rs 1,600 crore for R&D, and Rs 350 crore for organic growth initiatives. Of the total proposed capex on Gigafactory, the company is planning to spend Rs 859.3 crore in the current fiscal year and Rs 368.34 crore in FY26. It is aiming to expand the Gigafactory to 6.4 GWh capacity by the end of this fiscal.