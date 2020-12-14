Ola to establish electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Hosur

Bengaluru-based cab aggregator Ola will foray into the electric vehicle market by establishing a factory to manufacture two-wheelers in Hosur in Tamil Nadu by investing over Rs 2,000 crores.

Ola Electric Mobility on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for setting up the factory in Hosur, 40 km from Bengaluru.

The company had recently acquired Amsterdam based Etergo BV and has plans to launch its first model in January 2021. The new factory will come up in Hosur at an investment of Rs 2,354 crores. The project will bring employment opportunities for about 2,182 people.

Further details awaited.