OnePlus brings affordable U1, Y1 series smart TVs to India

After launching premium Q1 smart TV series, popular phone-maker OnePlus launched the Y1 and U1 range of three affordable smart TVs in India.

OnePlus Y1 comes in two sizes-- 32-inch HD ready (1366 × 768p) and 43-inch full HD (1920 × 1080p) screen. Inside, they come with OnePlus Gamma Engine backed by 64-bit processor chipset with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage and runs Android TV 9.0 with OxygenPlay

Connectivity features include voice-based Google Assistant support, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 2 x HDMI (HDMI1 support ARC), 2x USB ports, optical and ethernet port.

As far as the audio is concerned, it comes with a 20W speaker (2 x 10w full-range units) and boasts the Dolby Audio system.

On the other hand, OnePlus U1 is the top-end among the lot. It flaunts bigger 55-inch (3840 x 2160p) 4K LED panel. It features 93% DCI-P3 color gamut and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. For the uninitiated, the Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) is a backward-compatible high dynamic range (HDR). Rest assured, OnePlus' new TV will offer the best picture quality under its price range.

OnePlus U1 TV is powered by Android TV 9.0 with OxygenPlay and also comes with the Gamma Engine with MEMC, Super Resolution, Noise Reduction, Color Space Mapping, Dynamic Contrast, Anti-Aliasing, AI-PQ and Google Assistant built-in.

It featuresvWiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3x HDMI (HDMI1 support ARC), 2x USB (1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB3.0), optical and ethernet ports.

OnePlus U1 also comes with a 30W speaker (4 units, 2x high frequency, and 2 x full frequency) and supports DTS-HD Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus audio system.

OnePlus Y1 series -32-inch (32Y1) variant and 43-inch model (43Y1) costs Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

The OnePlus TV 55U1 is priced Rs. 49,999. The new OnePlus TVs can be pre-booked on Amazon and select variants will be up for sale on July 5 onwards.

