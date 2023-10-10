Home
business

OYO elevates Rakesh Kumar to deputy CFO position

His transition to Deputy CFO signifies a significant expansion of his responsibilities, encompassing business finance and taxation, OYO stated.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 09:23 IST

Hospitality tech platform OYO on Tuesday said it has elevated Rakesh Kumar to the position of Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

Before assuming his current role, Kumar held the position of Head of Controls, overseeing controllership.

His transition to Deputy CFO signifies a significant expansion of his responsibilities, encompassing business finance and taxation, OYO stated.

Kumar joined OYO over 5 years ago as the Head of Financial Reporting.

"In his enhanced role, Rakesh will be responsible for overseeing critical operational finance functions, including Treasury, Controllership, Shared Services, Business Finance, Taxation, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and execution of results, compliance, and timely audits across the organization. He will continue to report to OYO's CFO Abhishek Gupta," the company stated.

(Published 10 October 2023, 09:23 IST)
