P K Agarwal is new Principal Chief Commissioner, CGST, Bengaluru Zone

Bengaluru: Pramod Kumar Agarwal has joined as the new Principal Chief Commissioner with the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Bengaluru Zone on Thursday.
According to a press statement issued, Agarwal will oversee the administration of the CGST in the Karnataka State, including taxpayer facilitation and revenue collection in the jurisdiction of Bengaluru CGST Zone.
Pramod Kumar Agarwal, who belongs to the 1988 batch of Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes), joined the Zone on August 20, after the position fell vacant on August 1.
His previous roles have been Principal Chief Commissioner in Mumbai and Kolkata and as Commissioner in Central India, where he has overseen the administration of Customs, Central Excise, and GST duties.
Published 23 August 2024, 17:01 IST