Passenger vehicle wholesales rose 4% in November

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rose by around 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in November, driven by robust demand for utility vehicles, industry body SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) said on Tuesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose to 3,34,130 units last month, the best ever figure for the month of November, from 3,22,268 units in same month last year.

Two-wheeler sales rose to 16,23,399 units last month, a growth of 31 per cent as compared to 12,36,282 units in November 2022.

Similarly, three-wheeler dispatches also rose to 59,738 units last month, registering an increase of 31 per cent over 45,664 units in last November.