Paytm aim to raise Rs 10 crore to acquire 3,000 oxygen concentrators

Leading digital financial services platform Paytm announced that the Paytm Foundation that aims to support citizens in their hour of need will acquire and import over 3,000 oxygen concentrators (OCs) to fight Covid-19 and the ongoing oxygen shortage in the country.

It has launched a nationwide 'Oxygen for India' initiative to create more awareness about the issue.

While Paytm Foundation has already placed an order for importing 1,000 oxygen concentrators worth Rs 4 crore, it is aiming to further raise over Rs 10 crore.

The company is encouraging citizens to join the cause by pledging to match every rupee contribution by users. It has raised over Rs 1.5 crore within hours of starting the campaign, and with Paytm's contribution of matching the amount, the total amount raised by Paytm Foundation has reached over 3 crores.

The country is going through an unprecedented oxygen crisis and needs all kinds of oxygen support including large oxygen tankers, oxygen cylinders as well as oxygen concentrators that can produce oxygen locally.

Realising that the country does not have an adequate supply of OCs, the foundation decided to swing into action and search globally for these devices. With aim of saving a maximum number of lives, the foundation is working on tie-ups with sourcing partners to import over 30,000 OCs to India in due course.

In a press statement here, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm said, "India is going through an unprecedented oxygen crisis right now and there are all kinds of oxygen support needed, large oxygen tankers, oxygen cylinders & then something that can produce oxygen locally which is oxygen concentrators.”