Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Paytm, Byju’s and beyond: How India’s startup gold rush gave way to caution

A decade of rapid startup growth has created unicorns, fuelled AI innovation and exposed the challenges shaping the country’s entrepreneurial future.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 09:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 20:00 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsstartupSpecialsInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us