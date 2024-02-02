Paytm Payments Bank will work as usual after February 29: Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Two days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued an order stating Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) will not be able to offer credit services or take any deposits from March 1, Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday reassured users that the application will be "working and keep working beyond February 29 as usual".

With more than 300 million users, Paytm is constantly battling issues since March 2022 when the RBI first warned the former to stop onboarding new customers citing "persistent non-compliance of services" that was raised by an external audit.