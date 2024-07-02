17% of respondents admit they store financial passwords on phones: Survey

Mumabi: As high as 17% of citizens (of those surveyed) admit to storing their important passwords (ATM, debit/credit cards, bank accounts, app/play store) in their mobile contact list, mobile notes or another place on the phone making them highly vulnerable to data theft, according to a survey by LocalCircles.

Around 34% share their passwords with others; 53% say they or someone in the family has experienced financial fraud in the last 5 years, according to the LocalCircles, which is a community social media platform enables citizens and small businesses to escalate

issues for policy and enforcement interventions and enables the government to make policies that are citizen and small business centric.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in late May disclosed very concerning data which indicated that bank frauds were up by 300% in last two years and digital frauds were up by 708%. While these numbers are shocking, what LocalCircles has learnt in its previous surveys on the subject is that six in 10 Indians do not report financial frauds to regulators or law enforcement agencies. In the event when the fraud value is less than Rs 1000, nine in 10 do not report the same.