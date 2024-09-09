Delayed I-T refund? Be patient & watch out for notices

A senior tax official recently explained to a financial daily that this year the department is sending out ‘defective income tax return’ notices, giving taxpayers an opportunity to rectify that return claims and avoid future litigations. As reflected in their name, these notices are sent out when the assessing officer believes that the return of income furnished by the assessee/taxpayer is incorrect. The notice gives the assessee a timeframe of 15 days from the date of intimation to set things right. This deadline can be extended further on the requisition by the taxpayer.