How to be alert to UPI, credit/debt card and ‘Fedex’ scams

Just as you are about to complete a transaction online you might get a call from a scammer posing as a bank executive or the shop you were trying to buy something from. There are people who actually share their debit/credit card number, CVV, PIN, and OTP to authorise transactions. And this is where the need for better financial literacy comes in. Once the hackers have this information, they don’t necessarily need the OTP but can use the debit/credit card number, CVV, and PIN to initiate transactions from your account.