SMART plans turn your dreams into reality

For example, ‘I dream of buying a large house’. This statement is just a wish without a plan. To convert it into a financial goal, you need more inputs. What is the size of the house you want to buy in the future? When or which year you want to acquire it? How much it will cost now? How much will it cost accounting for inflation in the year you want to buy it? So, if you estimate you want to buy it in the year 2030, and a 5,000 sqft house costs Rs 2 crores as of today, it becomes a SMART goal as it is specific (size of house), measurable (cost in today’s terms), achievable (within your budget and you can save up for it in the next seven years), relevant (it is for your residence) and time-bound (by the year 2030).