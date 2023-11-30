Petrol, diesel price revision only when oil price stabilises below USD 80

"There is considerable volatility in the international oil market and prices fluctuate wildly," an official said.

"Oil companies can cut prices by Re 1 per litre and everyone will applaud. But when international oil prices go up, will they be allowed to raise rates remains in doubt."

India is the world's third largest oil consuming and importing nation. It imports more than 85 per cent of its oil needs and hence domestic pricing is linked to international rates.