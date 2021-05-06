Pfizer/BioNTech to supply vaccines for Olympic athletes

US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday announced a deal with the International Olympics Committee to provide vaccines to competitors and staff at the Tokyo games.
In a statement, the firms said they would coordinate with national sporting bodies to make sure that coronavirus vaccines are available to anyone who needs one before travelling to Japan.
"Delivery of initial doses to participating delegations is expected to begin at the end of May where possible with the aim to ensure participating delegations receive second doses ahead of arrivals in Tokyo," they said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic
The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire
Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?
Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant
Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes
'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy