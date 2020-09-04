Phone, electronics producers seek exemption from 'faceless assessment'

Mobile phone and electronics manufacturers have sought exemption from the new “faceless assessment” system for clearing import/export shipments, saying it has increased the processing time from previous 2 to 3 days to 8 to 12 days.

"We request all AEO (authorised economic operators) and In-Bond Manufacturing entities import/export be permitted, “green channel” for self-assessment and automatic clearing for both import and export shipments to promote faster capacity addition and greatly improve ease of doing business," the India Cellular and Electronics Association said in a letter to to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC).

"The Faceless System may be used for other segments but AEOs in the electronics sector and Bonded Manufacturers may be exempted. The basic objective is to reduce compliance costs and manage inventory. There is no fear of revenue loss since AEOs are selected based on rigorous criteria and subjected to a comprehensive audit later on," ICEA said in a letter.

"Our members say that AO (Assessment Officer) asks detailed queries and documents which goes back and forth multiple times. This is causing the processing lead time to increase to 8-12 days in many cases, 6-7 days on average. This has disrupted schedules across the board," the letter said.