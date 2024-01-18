PLI incentive disbursement falls short of target

PLI beneficiaries account for 20 per cent of the market share only, however, have contributed to 82 per cent mobile phones exports during FY 2022-23. Production of mobile phones increased by more than 125 per cent and export of mobile phones increased 4 times since FY 2020-21. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased by 254 per cent since the inception of the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, DPIIT data showed.