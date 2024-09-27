PM rejected Karnataka’s request for a GIFT City-like zone: Dy CM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to entertain a proposal made by the Karnataka government to grant a facility like the GIFT City in the southern state, the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation (KWIN) City in Vidhana Soudha, on Thursday, he said, "The Chief Minister, two other ministers, and I approached the Prime Minister to request a GIFT City for Karnataka. He refused, saying that it will not be allowed, and that the existing GIFT City will remain the only financial hub."
GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) City, established in April 2015 in Gandhinagar, is spread over 886 acres, hosts global financial institutions, special economic zones and provides 100 per cent tax exemption for 10 consecutive years.
Having made the allegation, the Deputy CM added, “I don't want to discuss this issue anymore here, But Karnataka is capable, as we are the largest exporters in this country, in various sectors. More than 40% of exports go from Karnataka. This KWIN City is not just a collection of buildings. It is a city built with purpose. It is designed to inspire creativity and push the boundaries of possibility. Let us all work together, and create a more vibrant Karnataka, and India will grow stronger, with Karnataka being the base. To make this happen, we have to take KWIN city to its highest level in terms of development.”
The KWIN City is proposed to be spread over 5,800 acres,with four key districts/pillars: Knowledge, Health, Innovation, and Research. With an investment of Rs 40,000 crore, it is expected to generate 1 lakh jobs and designed to accommodate 500,000 residents.It is located between Dobbaspete and Doddaballapura, just a 45-minute drive from Bengaluru airport, 50 kms from the city centre.
The city will feature a solar farm spanning 465 acres, capable of generating 0.69 million megawatt hour (MWh) to meet its entire energy needs. Additionally, KWIN City will harness 50% of its water requirements through an advanced rainwater harvesting system, with an extra 20% supplied by borewells, ensuring a sustainable and self-sufficient water supply.
Leveraging UGC regulations, the state government is aiming to attract 500 top foreign educational institutions to the KWIN City. In the area of research, KWIN City is aiming to establish clinical trial centers and research labs in order to enhance bio-pharmaceutical and scientific research. By featuring a Life Sciences Park, the City is targeting to position itself as Asia’s leading academic medical hub, attracting top national and international hospitals.
"This project will not only attract significant domestic and international investment but also create vast employment opportunities, driving economic prosperity," said the state industries minister M.B. Patil.
Assuring the availability of knowledge capital, innovation needed to foster development, D K Shivakumar, said that with the completion of Cauvery fifth stage works to pump out water from the river in the next 14-15 days, Bangalore and places around it will not have any water shortage for the next 10 years.
Published 27 September 2024, 03:25 IST