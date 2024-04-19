Pop-Up Russian oil traders emerge as US tightens sanctions grip

Traders said the ease of incorporating new businesses in locations such as Dubai and Hong Kong has been pivotal to the creation of pop-up firms. Most of these names had not been seen or heard, even by those close to the trade, just months earlier. With the support of these merchants, as well as the ones that came before, India’s imports from Russia surged from almost zero pre-Ukraine war to a peak of over two million barrels a day last year, before slipping a little from that level.

The advantage of smaller trading companies is that they’re easily replaceable, with many firms existing for less than a year, said Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at commodity intelligence firm Kpler.

The turnover rate, however, is a headache for enforcers even as the US sanctions numerous traders, ships and shippers for their role in the Russian oil trade— in particular, for transactions done above the $60-a-barrel price limit.

Risk / Reward

Indian refining executives told Bloomberg that their firms have been inundated by requests from new entities looking to register themselves as approved suppliers. The companies conduct due-diligence checks with the help of third-party firms, who help to confirm that the pop-up traders are genuine.

The executives said that, while the entities may appear new, checks show the people behind them have typically sold Russian oil to India before.