Mumbai: Prestige Estates acquires 2 DB Realty projects

Prestige Estates buys out DB Group’s stake in 2 Mumbai projects

Prestige Estates has increased its stake to 100 per cent from 50 per cent in the two entities for a consideration of Rs 978.70 crore and Rs 197.79 crore, respectively

Shakshi Jain
Shakshi Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2023, 19:53 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 15:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Realty developer Prestige Estates Projects has taken full ownership of two ventures - Prestige (BKC) Realtors Private Limited and Turf Estate Joint Venture LLP - from Mumbai-based DB Realty through its wholly owned subsidiary Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd, the company said in a press document on Tuesday.

It has increased its stake to 100 per cent from 50 per cent in the two entities for a consideration of Rs 978.70 crore and Rs 197.79 crore, respectively. 

Prestige (BKC) Realtors Private Limited is currently developing a project with a potential gross leasing area (GLA) of 2.79 million square feet (msf) of grade A office space in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex while Turf Estate Joint Venture LLP is engaged in a project - The Prestige - with a potential GLA of 2.9 msf in the city’s Mahalakshmi area.

"Both the projects are under construction and are expected to be completed within the next 3- 4 years," said Venkat K Narayana, group chief executive at Prestige Estates Projects Limited.

Business News
Mumbai
Maharashtra
realty sector

