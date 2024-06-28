Quant Mutual’s clients pull $168 million in days after India probe

By Ashutosh Joshi

Quant Mutual Fund said clients pulled about $168 million in three days through Wednesday after the rising star of India’s fund industry was ensnared in a probe by the nation’s markets regulator.

The redemptions amount to 1.5 per cent of assets, Sandeep Tandon, the firm’s founder and chief executive officer, said in a video call with investors late Wednesday. “The work at Quant Mutual Fund is as normal as it has been, apart from the data points asked by the regulator.”

The client withdrawals are among the first indicators of the probe’s impact. The Securities and Exchange Board of India is reviewing alleged front-running trades by Quant Mutual Fund employees, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week, citing people familiar with the matter.