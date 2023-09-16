Questions over green nod transfer to Adani firm

To a question on whether the company has complied with the judgement, including the payment of penalty, a spokesperson for Adani Power Ltd said: “Adani Power Ltd has filed an appeal in the honourable Supreme Court against the judgement and order dated May 31, 2022, passed in the original application numbers 26, 27 and 28 of 2023 (SZ) and appeal number 51 of 2012 (SZ) and 86 of 2017 (SZ) by the honourable National Green Tribunal. We are committed to doing business in a responsible manner and to building trust with all stakeholders.”