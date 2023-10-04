Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI appoints Muneesh Kapur as new Executive Director

Kapur will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research and his appointment as ED is with effect from October 3, 2023, the RBI said in a statement.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 15:32 IST

Follow Us

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said it has appointed Muneesh Kapur as the Executive Director (ED).

Kapur will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research and his appointment as ED is with effect from October 3, 2023, the RBI said in a statement.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kapur was the Adviser-in-Charge, Monetary Policy Department, and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee, it said.

Over a span of nearly three decades in the RBI, Kapur has worked in areas of macroeconomic policy and research and monetary policy in the Department of Economic and Policy Research and Monetary Policy Department.

He also served as adviser to executive director, International Monetary Fund, during 2012-15, the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 October 2023, 15:32 IST)
Business NewsRBIReserve Bank of India

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT