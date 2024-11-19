Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI cautions public about 'deepfake' video of governor being circulated on social media

In a statement, the RBI cautioned public on 'deepfake videos of Top Management' circulated over social media giving financial advice.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 09:57 IST
Business NewsShaktikanta DasRBIDeepfakes

Follow us on :

Follow Us