RBI launches UPI payment option for feature phone users

RBI launches UPI-based payment for feature phones, helpline for digital payments

This will promote financial inclusion in our economy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 08 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 13:26 ist
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Tuesday launched a UPI-based payment product for feature phone users, UPI123Pay, and a 24X7 helpline for digital payments, DigiSaathi.

This will promote financial inclusion in our economy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Feature phones are basic phones, which typically provide voice calling and text messaging functionalities. Some of these devices also have basic multimedia and internet options.

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shaktikanta Das
business
RBI
UPI
Business News

What's Brewing

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Oscar nominees 'grateful' to be back in the ballroom

Oscar nominees 'grateful' to be back in the ballroom

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Mangaluru farmer builds 'scooter' to zoom up tall trees

Mangaluru farmer builds 'scooter' to zoom up tall trees

DH Toon | After students, now rupee needs to be rescued

DH Toon | After students, now rupee needs to be rescued

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

 