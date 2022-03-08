RBI launches UPI-based payment for feature phones, helpline for digital payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Tuesday launched a UPI-based payment product for feature phone users, UPI123Pay, and a 24X7 helpline for digital payments, DigiSaathi.

Launch event and inaugural address by RBI Governor-UPI for feature phones & 24*7 helpline

This will promote financial inclusion in our economy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Feature phones are basic phones, which typically provide voice calling and text messaging functionalities. Some of these devices also have basic multimedia and internet options.

