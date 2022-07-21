RBI postpones MPC meeting by a day to August 3

RBI postpones MPC meeting by a day to August 3

The RBI said the decision of the MPC will be known on August 5 as against the earlier schedule of August 4

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 21 2022, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 20:32 ist
The MPC announces the bi-monthly monetary policy after deliberations on the prevailing domestic and economic situations. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Reserve Bank of India has postponed the meeting of its interest rate setting Monetary Policy Committee by a day to August 3 due to administrative exigencies.

The RBI said the decision of the MPC will be known on August 5 as against the earlier schedule of August 4.

"Due to administrative exigencies, it has been decided to reschedule the MPC meeting from August 2-4, 2022 to August 3-5, 2022," RBI said in a statement on Thursday.

The MPC announces the bi-monthly monetary policy after deliberations on the prevailing domestic and economic situations.

The panel, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has two representatives from the central bank and three external members.

It is widely expected that the RBI may increase benchmark interest rate to cool down high inflation.

The retail inflation print was 7.01 per cent for June, higher than the RBI's upper tolerance level.

The central government has tasked the RBI to ensure that inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on the either side.

The inflation target for the period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026 under the RBI Act 1934 is 4 per cent with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance of 2 per cent.

To tame inflation, the RBI has raised interest rate by 90 basis points in the last two months. The repo rate has gone up from 4 per cent to 4.90 per cent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RBI
MPC
Monetary Policy Committee
Business News
Shaktikanta Das

What's Brewing

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

 