Realty stakeholder sentiments in Q1 2024 at decadal high: Report

Business in the office segment is interconnected with global macroeconomic health, which has been battling a slowdown of late, and while this was reflected in India’s IT services sector, overall demand for office space leasing in India has remained robust on the back of a strong domestic economic growth. The metric recorded a 43 per cent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the corresponding period last year. Consequently, 65 per cent of the survey respondents expect office rents to increase in the second and third quarters of the calendar, the report noted.