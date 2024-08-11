Reliance Industries to commission first solar giga-factory in FY25

"Parallelly, work on renewable energy development has commenced and Reliance has been allotted land in Gujarat," it said. "We aim to become the largest renewable energy (RE) developer in India." Besides commissioning the first train of module and cell of 20GW of solar PV manufacturing, 2024-25 may also see industrialise sodium ion cell production at a MW level. Next year, PV factory is to be scaled to 20GW in a phased manner, and a battery giga factory starting with a 50 MWh a year lithium battery cells pilot set up.